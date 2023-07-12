Gov Bago vows to demolish buildings housing illicit drugs in Niger

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has directed that all buildings in the state capital housing illicit drugs be demolished.

Gov Bago made this known after he donated 20 operational vehicles to security operatives as part of efforts to curb crime in the Minna metropolis.

Governor Bago reiterated that the Niger State Government will not permit criminality in the state and would work hard to prevent criminals from inflicting pain on residents of Minna, a reputably peaceful place that he is prepared to do everything within the government to keep it peaceful.

Of the 20 operational vehicles, 12 were donated to the Nigeria Police Force, while State Security Service (SSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will receive 2 each.

Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Hunters Group, and Anti Drug Committee (ADC) all received 1 each.