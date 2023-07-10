Gov Bago in closed door meeting with IBB, Abdulsalami in Minna

FORMER PRESIDENT GEN IBRAHIM BADAMASI BABANGIDA WELCOMING FORMER HEAD OF STATE GEN ABDULSALAMI ABUBAKAR

By Wole Mosadomi

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, Monday met with the former Military President and Head of state, Generals Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar in their respective homes.

The Governor’s first point of call was to General Babangida residence before proceeding to the residence of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Speaking with Journalists after the visit, Governor Bago said his administration will continue to recognize the advisory role of elder statesmen and tap from their wealth of experience for the growth and development of the state.

“We have come to greet our fathers and to thank them for their support and also seek for their advice with a view to bringing about positive change in Niger State and as usual we are here to derive inspiration from them because they have continued to support us”, he said.

Governor Umaru Bago was in company of his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, Secretary to the state Government, Abubakar Usman, Chief of Staff, Abdullahi Usaman Gbatamangi and other key government officials as well as APC stalwarts.