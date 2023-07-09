Gov Alia condemns attack on Benue community, calls for perpetrators’ arrest

Gov. Alia

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue has condemned the unprovoked attack on Akpuuna village in Mbaterem in Ukum Local Government Area of the state by suspected hoodlums.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tersoo Kula, issued on Sunday in Makurdi.

According to the statement, scores of people were killed when the armed hoodlums attacked the community on Saturday.

The statement said Alia received the news of the attack with shock, adding that the governor was disheartened to hear that innocent residents had been attacked and murdered in cold blood for no just cause.

it said the governor expressed total displeasure over what he described as a heinous crime and a grave sin against God and mankind.

According to the statement, Alia urged security agencies to arrest those behind the heinous act with a view to making them face the law.

“The governor sends his words of condolence to those who lost their loved ones in the attack and prays God to comfort them.

“Alia calls for calm and advises the people of Sankera to assist security agencies with useful information that could help tackle insecurity in the area,” the statement said. (NAN)