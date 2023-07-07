Gov Adeleke’s daughter, uncle not in nominees list – Spokesperson

Gov Ademola Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke did not include the name of his daughter nor uncle in the commissioner nominees list forwarded to the State House of Assembly.

This was disclosed by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed in a statement issued to dismiss rumours that the governor’s daughter and uncle were included in the list.

According to Rasheed, Mrs Adeleke is the daughter of Chief Omidiran of Osogbo Land and wife of the late Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

It reads; “The attention of Governor Ademola Adeleke has been drawn to a fake news alleging that the state chief executive has appointed his supposed daughter in person of Adenike Folasade Adeleke and his alleged uncle, Prof Maroof Adeleke into the State cabinet.

“There is no truth whatsoever in the report as neither of the two nominees are daughter or uncle of the Governor. Prof Adeleke was born at Ilesa and hails from Osogbo, the state capital. Mrs Adeleke is the daughter of Chief Omidiran of Osogbo Land and wife of the late Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

“We had expected those pushing the fake news to engage in basic investigative journalism if they have any altruistic motive. If however the goal is to malign the state Governor, the truth can not be hidden as the nominees are bona-fide indigenes of Osogbo Land.

“We therefore urge members of the public to ignore those merchants of fake news. No biological member of the Governor’s family is included in the cabinet list. Governor Adeleke is committed to fair distribution of appointments based on competency, spread and sectoral representation”.