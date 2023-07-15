Gov Adeleke urges banks’ CEOs to re-open closed branches

Gov Adeleke

– Says there is a new sherrif in town

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has assured banks of adequate security in the state and pleaded with the Chief Executive Officers to reopen their closed branches in various towns in the state.

Several banks have closed their branches in various towns over incidents of armed robbery years back.

A statement issued by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed on Saturday, stated that the Governor while speaking at the commissioning of the rebuilt Ede branch of First Bank of Nigeria on Friday, said his administration has reworked the security architecture of the state to secure major towns and villages.

“The conditions responsible for the closing of Banks’ branches at Ila, Iree, Ikirun, Iwo and other areas of the state no longer exist. Osun is secured for banking operations. There is a new Sheriff in town.

“I call on top bank managements, reopen your branches. Osun is under-banked, even with digital applications, physical offices are still needed in many towns.

“I recently launched a sustainable industrial policy for the state. I call on banks to partner with us for implementation. We want to grow the private sector. This is good news for financial institutions.

“We are receiving high volumes of investors’ interest to enter the Osun market. We are creating the enabling environment. Bank chiefs should join us.

“I commend the First Bank for its deep partnership with Osun state. Expand your reach, our administration is prepared to deepen partnership with financial institutions and private organizations”, the Governor noted while comissioning the branch.

Speaking while welcoming the Governor, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Dr Adesola Adeduntan reassured the Governor and all Osun residents of the resolve of his bank to provide banking operation of high standard to their esteemed customers across the state.