Gov AbdulRazaq lauds feats of Thomas Adewumi University

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

The Kwara State Governor, and Chairman Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commended the pace of Academic and Infrastructural development of Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), and its collaborations with other best institutions across the globe describing the institution as one of the fastest growing private universities in Nigeria.

Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), is situated at Oko-Irese,in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, while the founder Engr. (Dr.) Johnson Adewumi is the current Chancellor of Kwara State University at Malete in Moro local government area of the state.

AbdulRazaq made the commendation at the 3rd matriculation ceremony of the Institution held at the University premises at the weekend.

The Governor, represented by the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Professor Lukman Jimoh, said “As a lover of education, I take a keen interest in monitoring the progress of all the tertiary institutions in our beloved state and I wish to say that Thomas Adewumi is one of the fastest growing private universities in Nigeria, established three years ago, but the University has recorded unprecedented laudable achievements.

“I’m also aware of your collaboration with other best institutions across the globe. I express my congratulations to the founder, Engr. (Dr.) Johnson Adewumi who also doubles as Chancellor for the Kwara State-owned University, the governing council, Vice-Chancellor, staff, and students of this great citadel of learning.”

In his goodwill message to the matriculating students, the founder of the University, Engr. (Dr.) Adewumi urged them to pay attention to their oath-taking : “My advice to the matriculation students is to pay attention to the oath-taking today, the oath dictates exactly what they need to do to be able to graduate from this University and to get to their goal. The aim of the students is not just to register but to graduate and they have to abide by the rules and the regulations.”

The founder also called on the Nigerian government to encourage the players in private education to do more, adding that ” those who invested in education either as a University or Secondary School, it’s not a profit-making venture, the government has to support them and know that these are the people that are actually building the nation, they could have built hotel, or factory with their money, but when you invest in human capital development, it’s the best.

“There is no encouragement for private enterprise education and I think that is something we have to interact with our legislatures and to ensure that private Universities are also given encouragement. Private Universities are playing a crucial role and without private there is no way a government could have given millions of Nigerian youth education.”

Dr. Adewumi also lauded the Nigerian University Commission (NUC) for working hard to maintain the standard of University education in the country.

Earlier in her opening speech, titled ‘building on a proud legacy’ the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Francisca Oladipo, said as a young institution, “We are currently changing the faces of teaching and learning by bringing limitless possibilities to aspiring students and their parents through affordable quality education. In a little over two years, we have risen to emerge as Nigeria’s fastest-growing learning ecosystem in Science, Technology, Engineering, Medicine, and Innovations (STEM-i). According to the Special 20th.

“Anniversary Edition of the January 2023 Webometrics Ranking of World Universities, we were ranked the best among the 20 universities established in 2021, 11th out of all the 111 private universities in Nigeria. Taking a huge leap from 173rd place last year, we now rank 61st in Nigeria and 4th out of the 9 universities in Kwara State.

“To our new students, I want to extend a warm and heartfelt welcome, and congratulate all 171 of you. You have been found worthy and admitted to the various programmes run by this young and promising institution.”

The VC also disclosed that in addition to regular program of study, TAU has introduced a requirement of two industry-based certifications -minimum, which must be completed before graduation.

Chairman of the Parents Association, Prof. Gbenga Ibileye eulogised TAU for it’s sterling achievements within one year.

“Your accomplishments within one year is a footprint, and it will continue to be footprint in the sand of time”

Chairman of TAU Governing council, Prof. Emeritus Victor Olanrewaju praised the Founder for investing in humanity.

“God has blessed you, Adewumi, the same God is using you to extend blessings to others.” he said

Also, one of the parents of the matriculating students, Mr. Oyawoye Abiodun, in his goodwill message said “Based on the antecedents of the Thomas Adewumi secondary school, we all know what the College has been able to produced in Nigeria when we talk of quality education and that is the reason we chose this University. Although, they are new but with the investigation done before coming here and this conducive environment, we believe we are on the right path. Yes, their fees might be a little bit on the high side but based on incessant ASUU strikes, we still believe that we will get value for our money here.” he said.