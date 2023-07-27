Google lists naira as payment option on Play Store

Technology firm, Google has listed Nigerian currency, Naira, as one of the currencies to be used for payment on its Play Store.

This is the outcome of its partnership with Verve, which aim is to make digital transactions on Google Play Store easier for Nigerians.

According to the firm, Nigerians can now use their Verve cards to make purchases on the Google Play Store.

It stated that under its new partnership, Google would process Verve transactions within Nigeria, and the transactions would be undertaken in naira and treated as local transactions by the country’s banking institutions.

Head of Retail and Payment Partnerships, Google Play, Anthea Crawford, said, the company was thrilled to collaborate with Verve, expanding Google Play access for more Nigerians.

“The introduction of local payments with Verve cards is a significant milestone, enabling more Nigerians to participate in the app economy and access the apps they need,” she stated.

Also, the Managing Director, Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, said the integration with Google Play is a significant stride towards achieving Verve’s vision of promoting financial inclusion.

“We are excited to bring digital content and services closer to Verve cardholders, hence bridging the digital divide,” he added.