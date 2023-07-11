Goldman Sachs projects Nigeria to become world’s fifth-largest economy by 2075

By Biodun Busari

Goldman Sachs has projected that Nigeria, the most populous African country will become the fifth-largest economy in the world by 2075.

This translated to Nigeria overtaking the like of Germany, Russia and Japan in 52 years’ time.

In the report on Monday, the American multinational investment bank and financial services company forecast that China will be the world’s biggest economy with $57 trillion.

India is expected to be the second with $52.5 trillion, the United States to be third with $51.5 trillion and Indonesia to come fourth with $13.7 trillion.

Nigeria with $13.1 trillion will be only country on the Dark Continent among the top 15 as forecast by Goldman Sachs.

The country is still faced with economic and security challenges that are could mar its growth by President Bola Tinubu’s administration has vowed to address these issues to put Nigeria on the path to economic growth and development.

Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.31% (year-on-year) in real terms in the first quarter of 2023.