‘Go and play elsewhere,’ Agbonlanhor advises former Man Utd captain

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former Aston Villa striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor has told Harry Maguire to exit Manchester United after being stripped of the captaincy.

Despite Eric Ten Hag reliving the England international, the defender is still keen on becoming part of the squad in the next campaign.

Agbonlanhor, however, believes the club does not need the centre-back’s services and should rather leave the club.

Speaking to TalkSports, he said, “I think Harry Maguire should say to himself, ‘I need to play somewhere, I’ve got the Euros coming.

Go and play somewhere, but play at a level where you think you’re good enough to play at, so if I’m him, I’m going to another European league.”

I’m going to Italy, Spain maybe, I’m going to play regular football. I don’t like the way he gets treated by Manchester United fans.”

Agbonlanhor played for Aston Villa between 2006 and 2018, scoring 86 goals across all competitions.