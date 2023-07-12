GMOs: We will not compromise the health of Citizens – DG NBMA

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Director General, National Management Agency, NBMA, Agnes Asagbra, has urged research institutes to prioritize the health of citizens, and the Environment while producing Genetically Modified Organisms GMOs.

She also expressed the agency’s determination to maintain standards which will be met by research institutes using biotechnology to produce GMOs in Nigeria.

Asagbra said this during a visit from the National Regulatory Authority Burkina Faso, to Understudy the Nigerian Biosafety System in Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking on the use of GMOs, and the agency’s stance as regulators, Agnes said, “We are able to have rules and regulations on importation, on export and also to regulate those Research institutes and other companies that are into GMO production.

“Yes, we are regulators and in no way will we compromise the health of our citizen and our environment. We will make sure we do not compromise on standards that are suppose to be met by those who are importing or those who are using modern biotechnology in production of GMOs” she said.

In his words, the Principal Programme Officer for Biosafety in Agriculture and health, Burkina Faso, Moussa Savadogo said, “Modern biotechnology today is a tool that we really need to move forward and to address the food insecurity in Africa, so Burkina Faso is watching and we are really proud of what Nigeria is doing in terms of developing the biosafety System to ensure that modern biotechnology can be utilized in Nigeria in a safer manner to address the food challenge and the food security challenges.

Speaking on the major reasons of his visit, Moussa said, “We need to have a stunned biosafety System, with all the components from communication, to policy, to MOUs with other agencies, so Nigeria is doing very well on all those sectors, that is why we have come to learn from them, We did not have a legal department before, but after listening to the presentation, we hope to set up one”.

Head of Communication NBMA, Gloria Ogbaki, said the agency is willing to collaborate with Burkina Faso on issues of Genedrive on GM mosquitoes and other issue of biosafety.