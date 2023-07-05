Martial Arts Open School begins in Nigeria

A social impact organisation, Girls Inspired, through its sister-organisation, iSafe Nigeria, has partnered with the International Centre of Martial Arts for Youth Development and Engagement, under the auspices of UNESCO, to execute the Martial Arts Open School Lagos.

The initiative, aimed at empowering 100 vulnerable girls in Ajegunle, drawn from different junior and senior secondary schools, will last for eight weeks, and involves both theoretical and practical sessions to promote girls’ mental health and physical stamina.

Patricia Njoku, the Programmes Manager, Safety and Gender, remarked during the project’s launch: “The vulnerability of girls to abuse is alarming.

“Most abused girls continue to be at the mercy of their abusers, resulting in domestic and sexual violence, including rape, teenage pregnancy, child marriage, school dropout, and health challenges which sometimes lead to death.

“Girls are frequently taught to feel less human or inferior to their male counterparts, and their rights have been infringed on, over time.”

A statement by the organisers noted that the programme’s goal is to enhance girls’ safety by providing them with safety skills such as martial arts and to bridge the information gap which will enable them to understand their rights and effectively utilise their voice.

Selected participants will learn martial arts skills, safety prevention, and awareness for eight weeks under the Martial Arts Open School in Nigeria to boost their mental and physical strength.

At the end of the programme, the beneficiaries will be confident ambassadors in their respective schools, extending the impact under the supervision and assistance of iSafe. All beneficiaries will receive training kits for the duration of the training.

“Girls Inspired and iSafe are grateful to the education district for approving such a high-impact engagement.

“Our heartfelt gratitude also goes to the sponsors, the International Centre of Martial Arts for Youth Development and Engagement.

“The project will be sustained by reaching out to more vulnerable communities to strengthen awareness and seeking for more partners to ensure more girls in vulnerable communities benefit from this laudable programme,” the statement added.

“Girls Inspired and isafe is committed to promoting the safety of women and girls through numerous services and programmes,” says Project Director, Amaka Nneji.