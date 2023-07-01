Ghanaian Instagram influencer goes emotional on her birthday

By Benjamin Njoku

A high profile Ghanaian Instagram influencer and singer, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Haija4Real, went emotional recently as she celebrated her 31st birthday anniversary.

Haija4Real has been facing legal challenges since last year. She was charged with wire fraud, money laundering, receipt of stolen money among other counts.

In an emotional Instagram post to celebrate her 31st birthday, Haija4Real expressed optimism that the truth will eventually prevail and her story will be heard. She thanked her fans for the love, prayers and support she has received during these trying times.

The embattled singer also recalled what her father told her, while she was a young girl.

According to her, “ One thing that my father has always told me since I was young is that ‘only the good die young,’ and now I truly understand what that statement really means. There is a time for everything, and the world will come to know the truth, and my story will be heard.”

Haija4Real was extradited from the United Kingdom to the United States for her role in a $2 million romance scam targeting older Americans. She was said to belong to a West African criminal enterprise from 2013 through 2019 and committed fraud against individuals and businesses in the United States.