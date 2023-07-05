Gender-Based Violence: UNFPA trains police officers on justice for survivors 

UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has trained 25 police officers in Adamawa on the protection of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) survivors during emergencies to strengthen access to justice.

The Fund’s Country Representative, Ulla Mueller, said at the opening of the three-day training in Yola on Wednesday that the event was a capacity building initiative to support government to provide justice to survivors of GBV.

Mueller, who was represented by Mr Christiana Macauley, UNFPA’s Humanitarian Coordinator, said the police remained one of the key actors in the provision of access to justice and protection of civilians, particularly vulnerable population, women and girls.

She said “the training is to build capacity of police on how to provide survivors centered GBV services in the process of taking statement, collecting evidence and dealing with perpetrators.

“This is in line with UNFPA efforts to strengthen access to justice for survivors in Nigeria, especially in conflict affected states.

“Though we have established a forensic laboratory to help in collection of forensic evidence for trial of GBV cases, we believe that is not enough; and that is why we organised this training.”

According to her, the training will also be extended to Borno, Yobe and other states affected by conflict.

In her address, Brenda Ifeanyichiku, the Coordinator of Call to Action, urged participants to actively participate for successful service delivery in their respective stations.

She said that the objectives of the training are to enhance knowledge and understanding on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV), provide a survivor-centered approach, equip police with practical skills and tools, as well as foster inter-agency coordination.

In his remarks, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, appreciated UNFPA for organising the training and urged participants to actively participate toward addressing the challenge of GBV in the state.

Fintiri, who was represented by the Adamawa Solicitor General, Mr Samuel Yaumande, stressed the need for stakeholders, particularly the police, lawyers and medical doctors to unite to eliminate GBV in the state.

Mr Babatola Afolabi, the Commissioner of Police, represented by DCP Jonathan Modi, also thanked UNFPA for the training and assured that the police was always ready to deal with perpetrators of GBV.

He urged the public to always report cases of GBV to police and relevant authorities for justice to take its course.

A participant, ASP Asabe Haruna, described the training as “timely, in view of raising cases of GBV in the state and low conviction of suspects.”

According to her, the training will go a long way in addressing the challenges faced in investigation up to conviction of suspects.