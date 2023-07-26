GemsbokGPT grows subscribers withhin days

The generative artificial intelligence (AI) platform, GemsbokGPT, developed by the Gemsbok Group, has amassed hundreds of thousands of Nigerian and African subscribers within a few days of its launch.

Nigerian South African-based CEO of Gemsbok Group, Charles Awuzie, made this known through his verified Facebook page on Monday.



Awuzie noted that Gemsbok Group is a South African company into electronics energy, information technology, and real estate, and is also about launching electric cars.



He noted that Gemsbok’s passion for making disruptive technologies accessible and affordable to Africans − to solve poverty and diseases and transform lives and businesses − led to the development of GemsbokGPT.



“After months of beta testing, we are happy to take our generative AI platform public,” he announced. “GemsbokGPT is loaded with very useful AI chatbots including our Immigration Chatbot, JAKPA AI; and our Business Coach, Aliko DangoBot; among others.”



On how GemsbokGPT is performing on the market, he said that they had over five million requests on their servers with thousands of new user registrations.



“Over the weekend, I have been speaking on GemsbokGPT and its offerings, the future of AI and cryptocurrency, and the ongoing human evolution,” he said. “The world has changed. If you are not integrating technologies like blockchain, cryptocurrency and AI in your business or career, forget being relevant in the next five years.”

Awuzie stated that GemsbokGPT is an AI chat assistant that understands and responds to questions and conversations and can provide instant and personalised help, such as relationship advisor, business coach, immigration assistant, motivational speaker, life coach, lawyer, medical chatbots, and many more.

Awuzie further stated that with GemsbokGPT, users can transcribe audio to text, engage in conversational dialogue with expert AI agents, write computer codes, generate unique images and create various types of written content such as articles, blogs, adverts, product descriptions, social media content, etc.

He said the reason why GemsbokGPT is amassing subscribers in their thousands was because of their flexible and affordable pricing plans that suit the diverse needs of their clients.

He added that GemsbokGPT is intentionally affordable, which makes the pricing tailored for the African market.

“We have succeeded in packaging a collection of various AI solutions on one platform for only $7 per month,” he said.