Gbakara’s Victory is a demonstration of the Urhobo spirit — Dafinone

By Paul Olayemi

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has congratulated Victory Gbakara, the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 8, describing his triumph as a demonstration of the indomitable spirit of the Urhobo people.

In his congratulatory message, Senator Dafinone urged Gbakara to maintain focus and consistency in pursuing his dreams. He also encouraged other young Urhobo individuals to follow Gbakara’s example in promoting the essence of true Urhobo character, which is rooted in hard work and avoiding shortcuts on the path to success.

Speaking on the impartiality and integrity of the program organizers and the panel of judges, Senator Dafinone commended them for their role in ensuring a free and fair competition. He recognized the trust that Nigerians have placed in the organizers, which was evident from the substantial number of voters who participated in selecting this season’s ultimate winner.

“On behalf of my family and the esteemed people of Delta Central, I wholeheartedly congratulate our son Victory Gbakara for securing the star prize in this year’s Nigerian Idol and exemplifying the unwavering, indomitable spirit of the Urhobo people through his exceptional performance,” Senator Dafinone said.

“Your outstanding talent highlights the immense potential within our Urhobo youth and young Nigerians as a whole. If properly nurtured, they can channel their positive energy towards productive endeavours.”

“Stay focused and consistent in pursuing your dreams, while always remembering the importance of faith in God. I have full confidence in your future success and know that the Urhobo Nation, the people of Delta State as well as other well meaning Nigerians will continue to support you in your journey.”