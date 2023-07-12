Gas Commercialisation: FG concludes work, set to announce winning investors soon – NUPRC

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Federal government, Wednesday, said it has concluded work on the competitive bidding round for the award of licenses to investors interested in developing the nation’s 50 gas clusters under the National Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme, NGFCP.

The NGFCP aims at harnessing the nation’s flared gas for economic utilization, thus reducing massive flaring while generating additional revenue for the government.

The programme was initially threatened by Nigeria’s socio-economic and political environment, which discouraged investors from staking their resources despite viability and feasibility.

But speaking at the ongoing Nigeria Oil and Gas, NOG conference in Abuja, Komolafe, said the winners would soon be announced, adding that the federal government remains committed to developing Nigeria’s abundant gas for domestic utilisation and export in line with the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

Komolafe urged local and foreign investors to have trust in the nation’s economy, especially with the signing of the PIA into law and the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to boost investment in energy and other sectors.

In his recent written response to Vanguard, Komolafe stated that, “Following the successful conclusion of the evaluation of the Statement of Qualification (SOQ) submitted by interested parties to the NGFCP 2022, One Hundred and Thirty-Nine (139) companies were pre-qualified to participate in the next phase of the Programme. These entities were awarded the Qualified Applicant Status and have been formally notified of their qualification for the ongoing Request for Proposal (RFP) phase.

“The Request for Proposal phase represents the stage where Qualified Applicants (QAs) access available flare data from the virtual data room hosted by the Commission through the National Data Repository (NDR). At this point, QAs have undertaken data prying and leasing to enable the packaging of credible bids in line with the RFP package issued by the Commission in January 2023. The RFP phase will close with the upcoming evaluation of submitted proposals at the end of the Bid Submission Due Date which is slated for Tuesday, 14th March 2023. Following evaluation, all successful bidders will be granted the “Award of Preferred Bidders Status” before the end of Q1 2023.

“The main thrust of the relaunch of the NGFCP by the Commission Q3, 2023 is the accelerated delivery schedule that ensures the completion of the auction process and the commencement of project development by Permit Holders during the life of this administration.

“In line with the Flare Gas (Prevention of Waste and Pollution) Regulations, 2018, Flare Gas Buyers will emerge with the execution of the Suite of Commercial Agreements by the Preferred Bidders with the Commission and the respective producers as the case may be. Execution of the aforesaid agreements enables the bankability of the Programme.

“The multiplier effects of the NGFCP on the economy are many, including job creation, direct and indirect, creation of cottage industry and other economic activities around flaring communities, improved health, and social economic well-being in producing areas, and enhanced social license to operate. When considered holistically, the total Gross Domestic Product, GDP impact of implementing the NGFCP could be over one billion US dollars.

“We expect additional sources of revenue for the government from taxes collected from new ventures created and modest revenues from the fees charged during the auction process. It is, however, anticipated that the commission will generate between $80 million and $100 million per annum from sales of flared gas, in addition to tax revenues. Following its inauguration in August 2022, the NGFCP team indeed hit the ground running and we are confident that an accelerated implementation will be realized as intended.”