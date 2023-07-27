Ganduje: We’re not greedy, N’Central APC forfeits zoning rights to N’West

.Ex-Kano Gov gathers more support from Ward Chairmen, critical Stakeholders

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Youth leaders of the All Progressives Congress APC in the North Central have aligned themselves with the reported nomination of the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje for the office of the party’s National Chairman, despite the development running contrary to the zoning formula of the party.

Although the current zoning formula cedes the office to North Central, APC youth leaders from the zone said they have agreed to forfeit such right.

The development came as Ward Chairmen of the party from across the country and a group of critical stakeholders of the party declared support for Ganduje’s nomination.

At a news conference Thursday in Abuja, Convener, Coalition of North Central APC Youths and Support Groups, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi said the zone is a political hub owing to its political dominance ranging from the Military regime down to the current civilian rule.

He said; “We the people of North Central have occupied National Chairmanship position of all ruling parties in the Country and have done well in terms of party administration. We are proud to say that a Chairman from the zone led the party to victory in the last residential election.

“Today, our father who was the National Chairman of the APC has resigned his position thereby making the post vacant. As you maybe aware, there is no vacuum in governance so a competent hand must be employed in order to over our party forward.

“It is on this note that we wholeheartedly endorse Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of our great Party, APC. Abdullahi Ganduje is a party man who has distinguished himself as an intellectual of high repute.

“As North Central Youths, one maybe tempted to ask why we should not clamour for the position to be retained in the zone. The truth is, we have contributed our quota and wish other zones to be also given the opportunity to participate in the Party’s administration. We the North Central people are far above trivialities, greed and selfishness when it comes to national interest”, he stated.

Ward Chairmen, stakeholders endorse Ganduje

In a related development, the Forum of APC Ward Chairmen endorsed Dr Ganduje, for the position of National Chairman of the party.

Addressing a news conference in Abuja, the Director General of the Forum, Hon. Yakubu Ishaya insisted that Ganduje possesses all the qualities desired of a politician to fit in as APC National Chairman.

He said; “Today, we, the grassroots Chairmen of the Party, unanimously endorsed His Excellency, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past Governor of Kano State as APC National Chairman.

“Ganduje has distinguished himself over the years. From being a civil servant, he became a local government chairman and subsequently elected Governor of Kano State.

“It is indeed, an era of new beginning where the party must get it right or risk our continuous stay in power. We are grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leader of the APC worldwide and appeal to him to wholeheartedly endorse Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of our party for a better tomorrow”, said Ishaya.

Also, Yusuf Gwamna, National Coordinator of APC Critical Stakeholders’ Forum has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to support Dr Ganduje to emerge the next National Chairman of the party.

He said as critical stakeholders who believe in the manifesto and ideology of APC, the Forum notes that, “this is the best time to get things right with a complete party man as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our national leader”.

“We advise Mr President to fix the ruling party in the right direction by supporting H. E. Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as Adamu’s replacement as National Chairman of the Party.

“The APC desires an uncompromising personality who understands the workings of government, and can ensure implementation of its manifesto for the general development of Nigeria.

“We are convinced that with Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman, Nigerians shall see true progress in government and leadership skills of an ideal governing party” Gwamna said.