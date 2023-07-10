G5: Wike must serve in Tinubu’s govt – Fayose

By Miftaudeen Raji

Former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state said former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has what it takes to be a minister, saying Wike “must serve” in the President Tinubu’s government.

Fayose stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

The former Ekiti governor noted that members of the G5 or Integrity Group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be appreciated by Tinubu for the role they played in his victory at the February 25th presidential election.

Speaking on Wike as a potential minister in Tinubu’s cabinet, Fayose said, “What is wrong with that? How is anybody affected by that? I don’t want to be minister but if Asiwaju (Tinubu) says ‘Fayose, you will be minister’ and I agree, what is their headache?”

“I want Wike to be in cabinet. Wike has what it takes to serve Nigeria. Wike is an articulate, capacity person. Nigeria needs (an) average bad person. I support Wike. If Asiwaju finds him or any of the G5 worthy, please serve in Asiwaju’s government.

“I will be disappointed if Asiwaju does not equally appreciate them for what they stand to represent. Wike must serve. Wike is still a young man. I’m his senior brother, he can’t deny that. Wike is an asset to Nigeria. Wike is never timid, he confronts challenges. Asiwaju needs a man like Wike.”

Fayose, however, said he will be disappointed if Tinubu does not “appreciate” the G5 for supporting his presidential ambition.

According to Fayose, the G5 has no intention of crossing over from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

But, he said the PDP leadership must put its house in order to move forward.

He said, “The former governor of Benue (Samuel Ortom) is the oldest by his age. If he is still decamping, his children must disown him. The Wike I know, forget that Wike will leave the PDP.”

Recall that the G5 is made up of four PDP ex-governors — Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers) as well as one current governor, Seyi Makinde (Oyo).

Tinubu, who assumed office as Nigeria’s President on May 29, 2023, is expected to announce his cabinet within 60 days after his assumption of office.

But, there have been speculations that President Tinubu would include some members of the opposition like Wike and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP)’s flag bearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso among others.