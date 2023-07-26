G.O.A.T debate: Kim Kardashian makes choice between Messi, Ronaldo

By Efosa Taiwo

Billionaire model and fashion icon Kim Kardashian has jumped in on an enduring debate in the football world after watching Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al-Nassr.

This comes after the reality TV star along with her son and friend witnessed Lionel Messi make his debut for Inter Miami at the weekend.

The 42-year-old world-famous personality had a front row seat during the game at DRV PNK Stadium, alongside superstars LeBron James and Serena Williams.

Reeling from her experience in Florida, Kardashian jetted out to Japan to see Messi’s long-term rival Ronaldo in action for Al-Nassr in Japan.

The game was, however, didn’t produce as much highlights as the Florida game as Saudi Arabian club held PSG to a 0-0 stalemate.

Catching up with them in the stands, YouTuber iShowSpeed, in a light-hearted conversation asked the fashion afioconado to choose between the two football stars.

Tact, Kardashian replied, “Both. We had a great time at the game, I like both.”

This diplomatic response from the billionaire model was unlike that of her son who enthusiastically identified Ronaldo as his GOAT.