FUTO alumni elders give varsity face lift

L-R Prof Nnenna Oti, Substantive Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO); Prof Remy Uche, Dean Faculty of Engineering,the Federal University of Technology Owerri and D.r Victor Ijieh, Chairman, FUTO Alumni Elders during the Commissioning of the reconstructed Main Access Gate of the University in Owerri Imo State over the weekend. Photo. Nwankpa Chijioke

Owerri – the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, FUTO Alumni Elders, the elders wing of FUTO Alumni said over 40 million naira has been spent on the reconstruction of the main entrance gate of the institution, giving the university a complete face-lift.

Speaking during the commissioning of the reconstructed main access gate which includes a gate house, chairman of the Alumni Elders, Dr Victor Ijieh explained that the remodelling of the gate became necessary after the Vice Chancellor had an experience with NUC that made it clear that the university’s main entrance gate is not befitting.

He said “We had some project on our program to execute for the university. One of the projects we have done is the electricity project. The other one is the I.T project.

“This gate was not on our program, but when the Vice Chancellor came, she had a meeting with us and narrated the experience she had with NUC that the university’s main entrance facility was not befitting and truly it was not.

“So she requested that we swap the I.T project with this main entrance facility project. So we swung into action and today we are here.”

“We breath and think about this Institution. because without this FUTO, we will not be where we are today. My Company Sevi produces chemical from Electricity without going through FUTO I won’t have the technical background knowledge I have right now to do what am currently doing.

“So all of us senior who form the Elders forum and are excelling at what we do, we have gained from FUTO. We are like mustard seed that have grown into big oak.”

He congratulated the Vice Chancellor and promised that the Alumni Elders will continue give their support when needed.

Responding, the Vice Chancellor Prof Nnenna Oti, thanked the Alumni Elders for the Project and asked that they do even more in the future.

President of the Alumni Prof Laz Uzoechi expressed confidence that the main entrance facility project will stand the test of time and vowed that the alumni, under his watch, will do all it can to address some of the issues be-deviling it’s alma mater.

” FUTO Alumni Elders have shown the stuff they are made of by giving our alma mater, a befitting main access gate. what started like a dream has now materialized as a standing monument for the university that will definitely stand the test of time.”

“In no distant time, the FUTO Alumni Association will be taking steps to contribute towards addressing issues of land encroachment and thoroughfares throughout the University.

“The alumni movement will soon engage various levels of government and major stakeholders to address these issues.”

He further extol the virtues displayed by the vice Chancellor in and outside the university community describing it as resounding.