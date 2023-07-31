Further disruption will impact businesses negatively – Arisekola tells Labour

Says ‘Disgruntled politicians portray present administration in bad light’

Mogaji Wole Arisekola has urged the leadership of the organized labour to consider most employers in the private sector, as further disruption of work following the COVID-19 and naira redesign policy crunch, will have dire effects on companies and businesses.



Arisekola who is the President of the Association of Online Media Practitioners of Nigeria (AMPON) and publisher of The Street Journal, stated that private companies are the largest employers of labour in the country. He called for further negotiations with the government, stressing that most businesses are barely staying afloat amid the socio-economic situation in the country.



The renowned journalist and businessman emphasized that there is need for the Nigerian government to be more sensitive to the plight of the masses and proffer urgent solutions to the current socio- economic challenges before they get worse.



During a breakfast meeting with journalists on Monday at Eko Hotels, Lagos, the Ibadan-born publisher expressed dissatisfaction with the current situation of things in the country; particularly how some public and civil servants handle sensitive matters, which affects the image of the present administration.



He said, “It is unfortunate that the country has come to this level where some disgruntled and aggrieved politicians are inciting people against the government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kassim Shettima. Labour Unions proposed strike will just make life more difficult for Nigerians. This government has to be careful, the politicians are not helping the president at all with their selfish and childish public statements”.



“The unilateral announcement of N617 naira of PMS per liter has caused panic throughout the country. This government must tread with caution and not give room for sycophants, propagandists and disgruntled civil servants whose candidates lost out in the last general election to make the current government under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to lose touch of its renewed hope agenda of putting Nigeria back on track to prosperity.



“The infamous joke of letting the poor breathe in the National Assembly has been grossly misinterpreted and has sent a wrong message to the public, giving room for the fifth columnists to make political gains out of it at the expense of the current government that mean well for the poor masses.



“The opulent lifestyle being circulated about politicians doesn’t portray this government in good faith. The National Assembly’s N70 billion must be properly and justifiably explained to the masses before the opposition hijacks the conscience of the masses and turn it against the APC led government. Our politicians must be circumspect, they need to change the narrative and win people to their side, through policy formulation and implemention that are masses-friendly, timely and sustainable.”



Arisekola noted that while it is inevitable not to make mistakes in leadership, there is need for amends.

“People make mistakes. It is inevitable that government will make mistakes, after all, people constitute the government. When situation forces the government to make hard but beneficial long term choices, criticisms must be expected. What is unexpected is when decisions, mistakes and missteps are underscored by contempt and arrogance from elected officials or government appointees in response to frustration expressed by citizens.



“Nigeria is a broken nation. Nigerians are justifiably impatient and angry that the change they were promised and voted for is excruciatingly slow. Government should come to the understanding that people’s sentiments are crucial. If this government must stave off industrial action by the organized labour and angry Nigerians, they must find a way to calm the anger and frustration in the country exacerbated by power cuts, and an atmosphere of general discontent. It is painful to bear the burden of a problem one did not cause. The vast majority of Nigerians are nursing the wounds of plunder and sustained financial exploitation that was visited on them.



“The cost of living has outstretched their incomes farther than bearable. Inflation is galloping. Power supply is epileptic. Many have no idea where the next meal will come from. Our communities need roads, water, modern health facilities and better schools. Many parents cannot afford a decent meal for themselves and their children. Nigeria has the dubious distinction of having the highest number of out of school children in the world.” he lamented