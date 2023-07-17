Funke Akindele gets detergent’s ambassadorial renewal

From left: Chidera Akwuba, Transformation and PAG Manager, Henkel Nigeria; Yinka Adebayo, Director, Mediareach OMD Nigeria; Ivie Akalu, Head of Marketing, Henkel Nigeria; Henkel’s WAW detergent Ambassador, Funke Akindele and Oluwaseun Ayeni, Senior Brand Manager WAW detergent, Henkel Nigeria after the contract-signing of the renewal of ambassadorship endorsement of Funke Akindele in Lagos.

By Etop Ekanem

Henkel Nigeria, manufacturer of WAW and Nittol detergents, has recently announced the renewal of their ambassadorship endorsement deal with Funke Akindele, who will continue to serve as the WAW detergent ambassador.

This renewed partnership aims to further promote the brand’s distinctive and innovative features, while emphasizing its mantra of “Washes A Lot, Saves A Lot.”

The unveiling event took place in Lagos at the Henkel Nigeria Office, where Ivie Akalu, Head of Marketing at Henkel Nigeria, expressed great enthusiasm for the endorsement renewal. She emphasized the mutually beneficial nature of the partnership between the brand and the famous Nigerian actress.

She said: “Since 2019, Funke Akindele has successfully portrayed a personality that generates excitement around WAW detergent, fostering trust and credibility among our esteemed consumers”. Akalu particularly highlighted Akindele’s effectiveness in sharing her personal brand experiences with the product on social media stating that “Funke’s creativity and innovative approach to her craft aligns perfectly with the values and characteristics that the WAW brand embodies in the market.”

Additionally, Chidera Akwuba, Transformation and PAG Manager, Henkel Nigeria, emphasized how this renewed endorsement aligns with the company’s sustainability goals. “Funke Akindele is a valuable partner who can significantly contribute to the brand’s pursuit of sustainable business practices through her exemplary leadership in society.”

Funke Akindele, a multifaceted Nigerian filmmaker who also doubles as a producer and politician, expressed her confidence in the WAW brand, solidifying her commitment to the partnership.

She said “I am thrilled to continue representing this incredible brand. WAW detergent has consistently delivered exceptional quality and truly lives up to its promise of ‘Washes A Lot, Saves A Lot.’ Throughout our partnership, I have witnessed the enthusiasm it generates among consumers. Sharing my personal experiences with the product on social media and other platforms has allowed me to build trust and credibility with our valued customers.

“I believe in the company’s commitment to sustainability and its efforts to contribute to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. I have full confidence in the WAW brand and its ability to meet the diverse needs of consumers. I look forward to continuing this successful partnership and driving greater awareness and engagement for WAW detergent.”

Funke Akindele’s renewed endorsement as the brand ambassador of WAW detergent is an exciting new chapter for the brand, and consumers are eager to see what opportunities lie ahead.