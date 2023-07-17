Funding for successful Ogoni cleanup not an issue — HYPREP assures

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project, HYPREP, has assured Ogonis and Civil Society Organisations that the funds need by for the successful remediation of the polluted project in Ogoni have been provided for.

HYPREP also said it has set up all necessary structures required for successful execution of the project, assuring that the mandate given to the Project would be achieved.

This came as Celestine AkpoBari, the Team Leader, Peoples Advancement Centre, said there was a need for the Civil Society Organizations to support HYPREP and act as a watchdog to ensure its ( HYPREP’s) mandates are achieved under the current coordinator.

The Project Coordinator, HYPREP, NeniBarini Zabbey, in Port Harcourt yesterday, spoke at a one-day National Roundtable on HYPREP, organised by People’s Advancement Centre for Civil Society Organisations and stakeholders.

Speaking, Zabbey emphasized that the Federal Government has provided all the funds needed for the cleanup of Ogoniland, adding that HYPREP under his watch would carry out remediation that would stand the test of time.

Zabbey said: “Another thing is putting in place structures that will make the project people-centred. At the moment what we will do is to ensure that there is value for money. The activities we undertake should not just be for today, but even for children yet unborn.

“As it stands today, I can assure you that funding is not a problem. The federal government is highly committed to the Ogoni cleanup and other stakeholders like the international oil companies are also committed.

“We want a cleanup that will be driven by the Ogoni people and that is owned by the people. I think we are making good progress in the cleanup.”

Zabbey disclosed that HYPREP has completed works on low-risk sites and has begun works on medium-risk areas, adding that it has 39 sites in the category.

He noted that experts have been sent to the sites for characterisation and contractors mobilised, adding that it would also commence planting of mangroves in Bomu Community, Gokana Local Government Area, soon.

“There are 39 land remediation in medium-risk sites that has to do with soil remediation and groundwater remediation. Contractors have been mobilised to the site and they are on with characterisation.

“We are going to plant Mangroves in Bomu. Our team went out and said there are mangroves already sprouting out in Bomu. It means that the pollution in the area has gone down,” he said.

Zabbey said the project is community driven and required the support of civil society groups, urging for quick intervention to stop oil theft in the area that may re-impact the environment.

However, the Executive Director of Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, Barr. Chima Williams promised that the CSOs will provide oversights to the project as it deserved, noting that the solution to speedy Ogoni cleanup up lied with Zabbey as a former Civil Society member.