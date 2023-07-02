FUNAAB emerges second best University in Nigeria, 26th in Africa

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), a 35-year old second generation University and a leading University of Agriculture in Africa has emerged second position out of Nigeria’s 258 Universities and 26th best in Sub-Saharan Africa in the recently-released 2023 inaugural Times Higher Education’s (THE), Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.

The ranking highlights the strongest Universities in Sub-Saharan Africa across a comprehensive range of performance indicators covering five pillars: ‘access and fairness’, ‘Africa impact’, ‘teaching skills’, ‘student engagement’ and ‘resources and finance’.

THE’s Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings were officially announced on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the organisation’s first forum which took place in partnership with Ashesi University, Ghana.

The Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings, produced in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, ranks 88 Universities from 17 countries in the region.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olusola Babatunde Kehinde, has congratulated all members of the University community for the great feat, expressing the hope that it will serve as catalyst for more dedication to duty.