FUNAAB emerges second best University in Nigeria, 26th in Africa

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), a 35-year old second generation University and a leading University of Agriculture in Africa has emerged second position out of Nigeria’s 258 Universities and 26th best in Sub-Saharan Africa in the recently-released 2023 inaugural Times Higher Education’s (THE), Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings.
The ranking highlights the strongest Universities in Sub-Saharan Africa across a comprehensive range of performance indicators covering five pillars: ‘access and fairness’, ‘Africa impact’, ‘teaching skills’, ‘student engagement’ and ‘resources and finance’.
THE’s Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings were officially announced on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the organisation’s first forum which took place in partnership with Ashesi University, Ghana.
The Sub-Saharan Africa University Rankings, produced in partnership with Mastercard Foundation, ranks 88 Universities from 17 countries in the region.
Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olusola Babatunde Kehinde, has congratulated all members of the University community for the great feat, expressing the hope that it will serve as catalyst for more dedication to duty.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.