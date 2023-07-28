Full list of Sanwo-Olu’s 39 commissioners, SAs unveiled

Sanwo-Olu

. Omotoso, MAF, Wahab, Egube, return

By Ola Akanni

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, transmitted 39 names for screening and confirmation as Commissioners and Special Advisers designated to the State’s House of Assembly.

This came following a series of lobbying and horse-trading by various interest groups to have their candidate nominated.

Vanguard had earlier in the week exclusively reported the plan by the governor to transmit the list to the state lawmakers fur consideration and approval.

Below is the complete list:

1. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo

2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun

3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi

4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde

5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)

6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende

7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode

8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe

9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

12. Engr. Abiola Olowu

13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka

14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

16. Mr. Idris Aregbe

17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu

18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab

19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon

20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya

21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts

22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi

24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare

25. Prof. Akin Abayomi

26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso

27. Engr. Olalere Odusote

28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola

29. Mr. Mosopefolu George

30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake

31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya

32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose

34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi

36. Mr. Sam Egube

37. Dr. Jide Babatunde

38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu

39. Mrs Solape Hammond