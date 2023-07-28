Full list of Sanwo-Olu’s 39 commissioners, SAs unveiled

Sanwo-Olu
. Omotoso, MAF, Wahab, Egube, return
By Ola Akanni
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, transmitted 39 names for screening and confirmation as Commissioners and Special Advisers designated to the State’s House of Assembly.
This came following a series of lobbying and horse-trading by various interest groups to have their candidate nominated.
Vanguard had earlier in the week exclusively reported the plan by the governor to transmit the list to the state lawmakers fur consideration and approval.
Below is the complete list:
1. Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo
2. Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun
3. Mr. Rotimi Ogunwuyi
4. Mr. Gbenga Oyeriinde
5. Mr. Lawal Pedo (SAN)
6. Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende
7. Hon. Ibrahim Layode
8. Dr. Dolapo Fasawe
9. Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo
12. Engr. Abiola Olowu
13. Dr. Adekunle Olayinka
14. Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada
15. Engr. Aramide Adeyoye
16. Mr. Idris Aregbe
17. Mr. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu
18. Mr. Tokunbo Wahab
19. Hon. Bola Olumegbon
20. Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya
21. Mr. Kayode Bolaji Roberts
22. Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
23. Mr. Seun Osiyemi
24. Mrs. Barakat Bakare
25. Prof. Akin Abayomi
26. Mr. Gbenga Omotoso
27. Engr. Olalere Odusote
28. Dr. Rotimi Fashola
29. Mr. Mosopefolu George
30. Mr. Tunbosun Alake
31. Ms Ruth Abisola Olusanya
32. Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo
33. Mrs. Folashade Ambrose
34. Dr. Olumide Oluyinka
35. Mr. Yomi Oluyomi
36. Mr. Sam Egube
37. Dr. Jide Babatunde
38. Mr. Olalekan Fatodu
39. Mrs Solape Hammond
