Full list of Gov Alex Otti’s Commissioners and their portfolios

By Steve Oko

Prof Monica Ironkwe – Agriculture Kingsely Anoribe- Budget and Planning Prof Eme Uche – Education Philemon Asonye Ogbonna – Environment Mike Akpara – Finance Ngozi Okoronkwo – Health Okey Kanu – Information Ikechukwu Uwanna – Justice and Attorney General Chaka Chukwumereije – Lands & Survey Uzo Nwachukwu – Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna – Petroleum and Minera Resources Chima Emmanuel Oriaku – Science and Technology Nwaobilor Nwadimma Ananaba- Sports Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu -Trade Commerce and Industry Ngozi Blessing Felix – Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation Engr Don Otumchere Oti – Works Comrade Sunny Okebugwu Onwuma – Transport Engr Ikechukwu Monday – Power and Public Utilities Mathew Chikodi Ekwuribe – Digital Economy and Smal and Medium Enterprises, SME.

While 16 who had been cleared by the State House of Assembly were sworn in Friday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House Umuahia, three who are yet to be cleared will be sworn in next week, according to the Governor.

Those yet to be cleared include Mike Akpara said to be receiving treatment abroad; Ngozi Blessing Felix; and Ikechukwu Monday, said to have just returned from abroad.