July 7, 2023

Full list of Gov Alex Otti’s Commissioners and their portfolios

By Steve Oko

  1. Prof Monica Ironkwe – Agriculture
  2. Kingsely Anoribe- Budget and Planning
  3. Prof Eme Uche – Education
  4. Philemon Asonye Ogbonna – Environment
  5. Mike Akpara – Finance
  6. Ngozi Okoronkwo – Health
  7. Okey Kanu – Information
  8. Ikechukwu Uwanna – Justice and Attorney General
  9. Chaka Chukwumereije – Lands & Survey
  10. Uzo Nwachukwu – Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs
  11. Prof Joel Friday Ogbonna – Petroleum and Minera Resources
  12. Chima Emmanuel Oriaku – Science and Technology
  13. Nwaobilor Nwadimma Ananaba- Sports
  14. Dr Chimezie Isaac Ukaegbu -Trade Commerce and Industry
  15. Ngozi Blessing Felix – Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation
  16. Engr Don Otumchere Oti – Works
  17. Comrade Sunny Okebugwu Onwuma – Transport
  18. Engr Ikechukwu Monday – Power and Public Utilities
  19. Mathew Chikodi Ekwuribe – Digital Economy and Smal and Medium Enterprises, SME.

While 16 who had been cleared by the State House of Assembly were sworn in Friday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House Umuahia, three who are yet to be cleared will be sworn in next week, according to the Governor.

Those yet to be cleared include Mike Akpara said to be receiving treatment abroad; Ngozi Blessing Felix; and Ikechukwu Monday, said to have just returned from abroad.

