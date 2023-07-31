Full Implementation of National Health Act Promises Better Healthcare for Nigerians – CSJ



BY: Victoria Ojeme and Phyllis Okolo

The Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) has called on the federal government to ensure the fully implement the provisions of the National Health Act (NHA) 2014.

In a stakeholders review meeting for the implementation of the Act, Eze Onyekpere, Lead Director of the Centre for Social Justice, highlighted the transformative potential of the Act to revolutionize healthcare in Nigeria.

The meeting was part of activities for the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement programme of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID-SCALE) implemented by CSJ a project titled “Improving the Realization of the Right to Health in Nigeria”. The project is implemented at the federal level and in 7 focal states of Sokoto, Adamawa, Nasarawa, Imo, Ekiti, Bauchi and Rivers. The project’s goal is to contribute to improvements in the realization of the right to health in Nigeria through enhancing respect for extant laws and policies, reforming laws and policies as well as mainstreaming transparency and accountability in public health sector expenditure.

According to Onyekpere, the NHA, aimed at regulating and developing the National Health System, seeks to protect and promote the right of Nigerians to access quality healthcare services. By setting standards for health services and promoting cooperation among healthcare providers, the Act aligns with international obligations to achieve the right to health progressively.

Key provisions of the NHA include empowering the Federal Ministry of Health to prepare strategic health and human resource plans, establishing the National Council on Health to prioritize basic health services and advise the government on health matters, and creating the National Tertiary Health Institutions Standards Committee to improve tertiary hospitals’ development and performance.

The Act’s full implementation offers a range of benefits, such as universal healthcare coverage, improved health outcomes, a more efficient healthcare system, patient rights protection, and health workforce development. It also emphasizes health promotion and disease prevention strategies, stakeholder engagement, and public participation in healthcare decision-making.

One critical aspect to enhance healthcare access is increasing health insurance enrollment. Currently, less than 18 million Nigerians or 8.5% of the population have enrolled in public and private health insurance schemes. Stakeholders must work together to raise awareness, simplify enrollment processes, and allocate more resources to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) to ensure the widest coverage possible.

The meeting also addressed the concerning trend of public officials seeking medical treatment abroad at public expense, contrary to the NHA. Such practices strain public funds, perpetuate inequality, and erode public trust in the local healthcare system. To address this, strict enforcement of the Act’s provisions and penalties for violations are necessary, along with investments to improve domestic healthcare services.

Onyekpere noted that the full implementation of the NHA is a crucial step towards achieving a healthier Nigeria. “With strong political will, collaboration, and public awareness, the Act has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare landscape, ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare services for all Nigerians,” he said.