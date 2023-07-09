Fulfil pledge on killed AAUA students, NANS pleads with firm

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has pleaded with the management of firm to fulfil their promise regarding some students of the Adekunle Ajasin University in Akungba Akoko, AAUA, who were crushed to death by a truck belonging to the company.

The students, eight in number, died on January 23, 2021, when a truck belonging to the company crushed them near the university gate.

In a statement on Sunday by the NANS Vice President, External Affairs, Comrade Akinteye Afeez, the body reminded the company of the promise made to immortalise the students as parts of efforts to appease their families.

Among the dead student was the then President of the Students Union Government, SUG, Comrade Samuel Adesomoju, popularly called Sam Praise.

“It is on record– both officially and publicly– that subsequent upon this mishap, Dangote Cement Plc, which owns the truck responsible for the tragedy, pledged to immediately immortalize the victims of the tragic mishap as part of its appeasement to their families.

“However, it has recently come to our attention that the promise –which in ordinary terms cannot equate the lives lost– made by the company has not been being fulfilled till date.

“Sequel to this, we write to issue a 14-day ultimatum to the company to fulfill the promise made to the families and as well immortalize the victims of the accident with immediate effect. Let it be stated in emphatic terms that failure to comply with this will be taken as a challenge to the association and by extension, barefaced affront to the entire populace of Nigerian students, which we shall not hesitate to confront with all sense of aggression.”

The body said it would not want to be pushed to restricting the movement of vehicles belonging to the company or having to picket its operational base in Lagos before the needful is done.