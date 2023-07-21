Fuel subsidy: Why Tinubu’s palliative is not summersault  policy – Gov Sule 

By Miftaudeen Raji

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state, has described the planned palliatives of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal as a courageous initiative and not a summersault policy.

Sule stated this while speaking in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

He said, “No matter what you do there are going to be critics. In our own society there are people who just specialize in criticisms especially in this era of social media. I think it (Palliative) was a courageous effort. It’s something that we have been clamouring for.

“From 2002, we have been talking about fuel subsidy removal, no president has had the courage to that. This President (Bola Tinubu) has said I will be courageous enough to go ahead and remove that (the fuel subsidy).

“Let’s look at it in the other way, if he had said he is going to wait and not remove it, probably we will spend another four years without doing anything and people will still criticize him so, the idea of criticisms should not prevent anybody from doing the right thing.”

President Bola Tinubu had earlier unveiled his administration’s plan for a monthly N8,000 transfer to 12 million of the poorest households in the country for six months, in a bid to cushion the effects of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The plan was contained in a letter read last Thursday on the floor of the House of Representatives regarding the $800 million loan request of the previous Muhammadu Buhari administration for a social safety net programme.

But days after the announcement, the Federal Government said it will review the move following the public outcry it generated among Nigerians.

Recall that following the removal of the petrol subsidy and the recent hike in petrol prices to up to N617/litre, the National Executive Council (NEC) agreed on palliative measures for Nigerians.

The decision was reached on Thursday at a meeting held at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

The meeting, which was chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima, had in attendance governors of the 36 states of the Federation, the Director General of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, as well as stakeholders from the World Bank and other agencies of government.

NEC also considered integrity tests on state social registers, cash transfers would be done via state social registers subject to state peculiarities.

During the meeting, government officials were urged to reduce the cost of governance in their various spheres.

The Federal Government also initiated a six-month cash award policy for public servants.

According to the Federal Government, food items grains and fertilizers are to be distributed by state governments at the rate acquired from National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), while states were asked to double down on energy transition plans in the transport sector.

It was the second meeting of the Council and it is expected to deliberate on the reviewed palliative package for Nigerians following the removal of petrol subsidy as well as the hike in fuel price.