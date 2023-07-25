Fuel subsidy removal: Ogun approves palliatives for workers, pensioners

File photo: Pensioners

TO ameliorate the effects of removal of fuel subsidy, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, approved palliatives for civil servants and pensioners in the state.

The state government, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said the measures will take effect from July.

Talabi said the palliatives include N10,000 cash for each Public Servant, including Pensioners, to enable workers to cope with the economic shocks occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, for a period of three months, in the first instance.”

The statement reads: “The governor also approved hazard allowance for all health and medical personnel in the state and approval of peculiar allowance for public servants in the state, the immediate release of letters of promotion in respect of 2021 and 2022.

“He also approved payment of March and April, 2023 leave bonuses for public servants in the state and the immediate cash-backing for the quarterly payment of gratuities to pensioners.

“The Ministries, Departments and Agencies are to work out modalities of ensuring that 20% of their staff strengths are off-duty daily to ease the effect of recent increase in fuel price among Public Servants.

“We have also approved the commencement of food palliatives to the vulnerable (Rice, Garri, Beans, Maize etc).

“Also, the Gateway Trading Company has been mandated to establish food distribution outlets across the state, and must sell the items at the rate obtainable in the market before removal of fuel subsidy.

“The State is also establishing a commodity exchange to ensure optimization of current and future investment in the Agro-allied sector of the economy in line with President Tinubu’s war on food insecurity.

“Distribution of fertilizers and other farm imputs to farmers at subsidized and control prices.

“Full implementation of the administration’s Energy Transition Strategy with

“The launch of electric motorbikes and tricycles all over the state.

“Commencement of conversion of State Mass Transit buses to CNG including staff buses and current public transportation buses in circulation to reduce cost of transportation by charging rates comparable to what obtained before deregulation. The first set is in the final stages and will be introduced to our roads in a matter of days.”

“State Government to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises through Special Schemes to boost production capacity and employment generation.”