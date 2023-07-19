Fuel subsidy: It’s too early to cry, Tinubu yet to unfold his policies  – SDP’s Adewole Adebayo

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP in the 2023 general elections, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has said it is too early to decry the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Adebayo stated this while speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday.

There has been public outcry following the hike in fuel prices from N537 to N620 in the nation’s capital and other parts of the country.

Reacting to the present economic crisis occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy and its impact on Nigerians, Adewole noted that Tinubu is yet to unfold his own policies.

Adebayo said some of the measures President Tinubu is currently taking were based on what he met on ground.

According to the SDP presidential candidate, Tinubu’s policies could bring about more complications.

He said, “This is the consequence of the votes you cast, and it is too early to cry now because the real problem hasn’t come. But when these problems come, we should solve them as a country; we should not see them as politics.

“President Tinubu is taking certain measures that are legacy measures of what he met on the ground. His own policies have not come out. When they come out, you will see that there are complications there.

“You can be an expert in winning elections, but you have to be an expert in running a government. I have not seen that expertise yet. Maybe when the cabinets come out and they start to think.”