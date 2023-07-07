Fuel subsidy hardship: Lagos workers prepare for digital operations

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Public Service is set to organize a public lecture for workers on the need to evolve and embrace digital operations as part of measures to reduce the effects of fuel subsidy removal on effective service delivery in the state.

Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, disclosed this on Thursday, at a media briefing to kick-off the commemoration of the “2023 Public Service Week,” held at the Public Service Office, Alausa, Ikeja.

The week, according to the HoS, is meant to, among other things appreciate public servants and reward the outstanding officers, saying the public service sector remained the bedrock of a prosperous society.

Muri-Okunola, stressed that with the present economic realities, there was the need for workers to imbibe in civil servants a more realistic way for efficient service delivery through digitalization.

The HoS made the remarks while giving the highlights on the public lecture, tagged: “Building and Sustaining Digitalized Service,” slated for Wednesday, as one of the activities lined-up for the commemoration of the week.

According to him, “As of today, we all understand the issue around the fuel increase which has actually affected the purchasing power with the fact that civil servants have to come to work through road transportation. Some travel in their private vehicles, while others in public buses.



“So, the topic of the lecture was actually picked in-order for civil service to explore the new way of work, the digitalize mode of operations that is going on all over the world, the remote way of working.

“We want to explore how civil servants can work from home. This, we know will require a lot of change in the public service rules and operations. So, it is tailored in-order to understand the new way of working all over the world. The lecture would be delivered by Mr Olugbenga Dada, Mni, Deputy President, African Association of Public Administrators and Management and the communique would be submitted to the state government for consideration and implementation.”

Speaking on the week, he said: “The 23rd June of every year has been a notable day to celebrate and appreciate Public Servants worldwide and Lagos cannot be left out. The Public Service sector plays a vital role in shaping the foundation of our society. It is through the selfless efforts of we, the Public Servants that the Society has been able to enjoy the many benefits and services that improve lives and foster a thriving community.

“From healthcare to education, infrastructure to public safety, environmental protection to social welfare, it is the tireless work of Public Servants that keeps our society functioning effectively and efficiently.”

Muri-Okunola, while reeling out activities earmarked for the week long events, commended the workers for their assiduous services to the state over the years, said: “the choice of the theme of this year’s celebration – ‘Transforming our Service, enriching your experience,” is to celebrate the commitment, professionalism, and dedication demonstrated by our Public Servants.

“Your unwavering determination to serve the public interest and uphold the values of integrity, transparency, and accountability deserves utmost respect and admiration. We are the driving force behind the development and progress of the state.”

The week-long activities according to the HoS, will begin with a special jumu’ah service at the secretariat Mosque, on Friday, July 7, to be followed later in the day with a free health screening exercise for public servants at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium.

The health screening will cover blood pressure test, cervical/breast/ prostate cancer screening, while a walk for fitness by public servants will take place on Saturday. An inter-denominational thanks-giving service will take place on Sunday at the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa.

In the same vein, Muri-Okunola added that there would be donation to orphanage homes/charity organistaions on Monday with the continuation of the free health screening for public servants.

The activities continue with long service merit award ceremony on Tuesday, July 11, at the Adeyemi Bero Auditorium and rounded off with Mr. Governor’s lunch with outstanding officers at a date to be announced later.