Fuel Subsidy: Gov Fubara commended for intervention to cushion hardship

Gov Fubara

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has been commended for his timely and appropriate interventions to cushion the effects of removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit, PMS, on the people of the state.

A group, the Rivers Coalition for Good Leadership and Excellence, noted that although the fuel subsidy removal was long over due, it takes leadership in the various states to create palliative programs that would reduce the burden on the people.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu during his inauguration on May 29, removed payment of subsidy on petrol, thereby skyrocketing the price from N185 to N500. The move resulted to inflation rate in Nigeria rose for the fourth month to a near 18-year high of 22.41% in May 2023, up from 22.22% in the prior month.

Prices of food, which is the most relevant in the CPI basket, continued to accelerate to 24.82% in May, after jumping by 24.61% in April, mainly on account of vegetables, oils, bread, fruits, meat and tubers. Prices also rose sharply for transportation (23.9% vs 23.1%).

Following the announcement of the fuel subsidy removal, Governor Fubara rolled out lots of palliatives for the citizens of the state including a mass transit service.

Speaking to newsmen, the group’s convener, Mr. Ken Agala, described the scheme introduced by the governor as one of the most appropriate responses to the fuel price increase in the country.

According to Agala, the initiatives would cater for civil servants, elder people and students.

He said: “Information available to us shows that the governor is fully prepared to launch the state’s mass transit scheme that will offer subsidized transportation fares for citizens across the state.

“Even though the state has been blessed with critical road infrastructure, fly overs bridges and traffic lights, which had reduced traffic and fuel consumption by about 20%, the increase in fuel wiped away these gains and I think the government is making attempts to reduce this burden from the most vulnerable citizens in the state.”