Fuel subsidy: Diri unveils 106 vehicles

Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha

GOVERNOR Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has unveiled a new transport scheme as part of measures to alleviate the suffering of commuters in the state occasioned by the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy.

Inaugurating 100 taxis and six luxury buses at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall premises in Yenagoa, yesterday, Diri said the initiative was his administration’s palliative to boost the transportation sector.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, acknowledged the hardship on Bayelsans due to the removal of the subsidy on petrol.

He said: “This is another historic day as we launch this fleet of transport vehicles to alleviate the suffering of our people.

“For those who have been crying over the ban on commercial tricycles at night, this is an effective replacement. The ban is, however, still in force.

“Now, we have taxis that will run within the city of Yenagoa and environs to the Niger Delta University at Amassoma, to the airport and the Federal University, Otuoke and other towns.

“I appreciate all Bayelsans for their patience. You know that your government has your welfare at heart.”

He called on youths of the state to take advantage of the initiative to empower themselves just as he projected that over 100 youths would be engaged as drivers in the intra-state and intra-city transport scheme.

Handing over the keys of the vehicles to General Manager of the Bayelsa State Transport Company, BSTC, Chief Timi Fanama, the governor said the new arrangement would be different from previous government’s transport initiatives in the state and urged the management to make good use of the vehicles to enhance the transport system.

On his part, Fanama urged youths to avail themselves of the scheme and see driving as a career.