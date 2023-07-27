Fuel subsidy: Bank approves salary increment for employees

By Dapo Akinrefon

As a way of cushioning the harsh economic situation occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy, Wema Bank has announced an increase in salaries for its employees.

The bank, in a statement by its Divisional Head, People, Brand and Culture, Ololade Ogungbenro, explained that the increment will aid in equiping the full cadre of its staff to maintain a good standard of living in the current economic climate and also set the standard for pro-employee initiatives in Nigeria.

Ogungbenro noted that the bank also ensures that its employees execute their duties in an enabling and rewarding environment without compromising their work-life balance.

She said it is a stance that has rightfully earned the financial institution its spot among the top tier banks in the industry, adding that the bank has maintained a track record of actively driving the personal and professional growth of its employees adding that its staff benefit from a plethora of health, wellness, lifestyle, career and financial empowerment initiatives, to help them achieve and live their best lives.

She said: “These factors include the work environment, remuneration policy, work schedule, and other conditions of employment that influence the employee’s health, safety and sense of job security. Again, the ideal working condition would adequately support employees’ lives, well-being, health and safety, and ensure they are fully rewarded for their services, allowing them to achieve true work-life without compromising the finance factor. Wema Bank also creates a sense of community among its employees, in the process building a support system for every member of its staff.”

Also, Head of Brand and Marketing Communications at Wema Bank, Mabel Adeteye, who justified the hike in staff salaries said: “With the news of the staff salary increase, it is evident that Wema Bank is becoming a one-stop solution provider to not just customers, investors and partners, but its staff as well.

“When employees are happy with their work conditions, they are more intentional in carrying out their duties, producing better results and creating an even higher level of customer satisfaction.

“Wema Bank seems to have cracked the code to rewarding banking and hacking work-life balance. It is likely this innovative financial pacesetter will continue to break records and set the standards for integrated banking in Nigeria and beyond.”