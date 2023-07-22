Fuel subsidy: Automobile transportation now luxury in Lagos – Rhodes-Vivour 

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour said automobile transportation has now become a luxury in Lagos stated as a result of the hike in fuel price occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Rhodes-Vivour made this claim in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He stated, “Fuel prices have made automobile transportation a luxury in Lagos. BUT this government and its party have had 23 years to build an integrated mass transportation system by maximizing rail lines and waterways. However, year after year THEY CONTINUE TO FAIL THEà PEOPLE.

“Imagine if people could use the BLUE LINE this administration “commissioned” in January with fanfare. It is disheartening to watch fellow citizens justify and make excuses for the suffering people are going through in Lagos despite the looting that could otherwise have been used to modernize the state’s infrastructure.

“The APC ought to apply itself to development, prosperity and upliftment. Instead, for them, it is: Grab it, snatch it and run with it. #ourlagos.”

Recall that the National Executive Council (NEC), in a meeting on Thursday, had agreed on palliative measures for Nigerians.

The NEC meeting, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima and also attended by governors of the 36 states of the Federation, agreed that cash transfers would be done via state social registers instead of national social registers subject to state peculiarities.

This comes days after President Bola Tinubu had proposed to transfer N8,000 to 12 million poor households in Nigeria for a period of six months to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

According to the President, the money transfer to poor households would have a multiplier effect on about 60 million individuals.

President Tinubu had said the money will be transferred to the households digitally.