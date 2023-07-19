Fuel price: Nigerians should brace up for tougher times under APC – Labour Party

…says Nigerians’ll overcome

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has said that the latest adjustment in the pump price of petroleum products especially premium motor spirit popularly called petrol is just the beginning of hard times Nigerians will be facing under the All Progressives Congress -led administration.

The party invited Nigerians to recall that it earlier cautioned Nigerians against believing the dummy being sold to them by the APC administration about the withdrawal of fuel subsidies because the ruling party had no plan in place to ameliorate their sufferings.

National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh said this in a statement he made public late yesterday.

He said, the Labour Party, “had earlier warned that the bourgeoisie government in place can only enrich the upper class and inflict penury on the proletariat.

“You offer a paltry N8000 to a family of Five and extract all they have laboured for through obnoxious policies.

“Nigerians do not deserve what they are getting from the present government. The Labour Party condemns the attitude of the government to its people. This is even coming at a time the Nigeria currency has continued to devalue under the watch of this government.

“We are however optimistic that Nigeria will overcome the Taskmaster of our time. We soon witness the Promised Land.”