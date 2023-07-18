Fuel price hike: You’re pushing the patience of Nigerians, FG told 

The Campaign for Equal Rights and Opportunities for all Nigerians, CERON, has warned that the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government is pushing the patience of Nigerians with the sudden increase in the pump price of fuel from N537 per litre to N617 per litre.

The group warned that nowhere in the world has any government subjected its citizens to an unprecedented hardship in the manner the present administration has treated Nigerians since its coming on May 29, 2023, without the people standing up against such policy.

CERON in a statement by its Executive Secretary, Francis Odiir, issued Tuesday in Makurdi said “Nigerians are going through the worst economic hardship anyone can think of due to bad governance and the present administration is not doing anything to ameliorate the condition of the people.

“All we see and hear everyday are policies that are geared towards further empoverishing the masses

“How can anybody explain what this government is doing to poor Nigerians. Is this what is obtainable in other countries?

Do you see oil rich countries doing this to their citizen? Why are our leaders so wicked? How do they want the masses to carry on with this kind of increase in petrol without consequent adjustments in salaries and provision of palliatives for the people.

“Even when they talked about palliatives some mindless persons in the government came up with N8,000 per month for six months. Would any sane person come up with that kind of proposal?

“This latest increase in pump price of fuel is simply unacceptable. Poor Nigerians can no longer breath, because the hardship is suffocating. Our people now find it difficult to feed themselves; and we all know the implication of the people being hungry.

“That is why the present government must know that it is pushing the patience of Nigerians and we all know that there is a limit to that especially when the people are hungry and angry.”