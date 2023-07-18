Fuel price hike: Tinubu wicked, taking our patience for granted — ex-Abia SSG

. President shouldn’t push Nigerians into revolution he’ll regret

By Steve Oko

As reactions trail the latest hike in petrol pump price from N500 per litre to N617 per litre, former Secretary to Abia State Government, Elder Ralph Egbu, has advised President Tinubu “not to test the patience of Nigerians for too long”.

This is as the pioneer Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Abia State Council, Comrade Ogbonnaya Iheaka, has warned the leaders of the country not to push the citizens into a revolution they (leaders) would regret.

The former SSG who spoke with Vanguard in Umuahia, expressed shock and disappointment at the insensitivity of the President over the fuel subsidy matter.

He noted that initially when Tinubu during his inaugural speech announced the end of the subsidy regime, he had his support, but the manner he had decided to go about it had become questionable.

The former Commissioner for Information urged Tinubu to quickly retrace his steps before Nigerians would lose their patience.

” When President Tinubu removed fuel subsidy, we took him to be on a noble cause that would help shape the future of this country. But this subsequent hike in fuel price is what I don’t understand.

” It suggests that Tinubu has a plan to annihilate Nigerians using starvation and deprivation as a weapon.

” What Tinubu has set out to do, especially in this second hike in petrol pump price is wicked, undemocratic, and anti-progressive.”

The former SSG regretted that instead of evolving policies that would better the lots of Nigerians, the “President is only adding to their misery”.

” There ought to be discussions and consultations. Waking up suddenly to increase the price of petrol without notice or any plans to cushion the effects on the masses, is wickedness in the highest order. The earlier the President realises this the better.

” I want to warn him not to test the patience of Nigerians for too long. It has a limit and can be exhausted.

” Tinubu is pushing this country towards the precipice, and the earlier he realises it the better.”

Similarly, Iheaka said that the latest increase in the price of petrol in less than three months amounted to testing the will of Nigerians.

He said that the way the President was going about the fuel subsidy matter was already taking a toll on the economy of the country.

The former NUJ boss warned against the consequences of pushing the masses to the wall.

“They should not drive Nigeria into a revolution they won’t be able to handle.

” Tinubu should pay attention to the cries of the poor masses. Fuel subsidy has brought enough hardship to the people. Making additional increases means they want to totally paralyze the economy.

” They are busy talking about bullet-proof cars at the National Assembly probably because they know they were going to incur the anger of the masses.

” But they should know that when they make the people uncomfortable the people will not be quiet.

” They should be careful not to push Nigeria into a revolution they will regret”.