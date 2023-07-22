Fuel Price Hike: FG urged to declare state of emergency on transportation

By Fortune Eromosele

The Co-founder and CEO of Nigeria’s leading tech mobility company NAIRAXI, Kingsley Eze has urged the federal government to declare a state of emergency on public transportation.

This was as he highlighted digitization of Nigeria’s public transit system as the solution to the increasing cost of petrol.

Eze stated this on Arise News Night, while speaking on fuel subsidy removal and the role of digital mobility in cushioning its effect, especially in the area of public mass transportation.

He said: “We must adapt our transit system to face the recent market realities because subsidy removal has created a demand which is what the public transit sector has been lacking over time. With the demand, we need great supply of tech mobility operators and an efficient regulatory system by the government”.

He said that apart from food, Nigerians have spent a bulk of their money on transportation just to move from one place to another.

According to Eze, NAIRAXI helps to ensure that physical assets are well utilized. “We have technology powered bus services; an affordable and efficient mass transit systems that is currently transporting people enmasse” he stated.

Speaking on his contribution in the transport sector amidst the recent fuel subsidy removal and fuel price increase, Eze made reference to the free mobility services which NAIRAXI is providing to commuters within the FCT.

He said, “We provide free rides from central business district to three major satellite towns in Abuja namely, Nyanya, Lugbe and Kubwa”.

He explained that the process has helped to get Abuja residents acquainted with the NAIRAXI tap to pay technology available on the free BRT transit buses.

He further emphasized on the benefits of tech-driven mass mobility in Abuja. “The initiative will decongest the road and be a solution to the mammoth issues surrounding subsidy removal. It also provides an outlet for citizens to access affordable transportation from point A to point B” he stated.