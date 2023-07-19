Fuel Price Hike: CSO challenges NLC, TUC leaderships on peaceful protest

…says Nigerians left alone to suffer untold hardship

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

AS over 200 million Nigerians groan and struggle to survive under the heavy burden of high pump price of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, affecting their cost and standard of living, Civil Society Organization, CSO, One Love Foundation, OLF, Wednesday, challenged the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, respectively on a nationwide peaceful protest for Nigerians to express their dismay and disappointment over the incessant hikes of pump price of PMS.

Speaking with Vanguard, the Founder and President, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, said this is the time for the Ajaero-led NLC to rise to the occasion by going on a peaceful protest and that it would go a long way to give hope to helpless Nigerians who are at the mercy of bourgeois.

Eholor also expressed disappointment over the way NLC and TUC have left Nigerians in the cold to suffer alone without any solution in sight to end this problem.

He said: “We are surprised to see Joe Ajaero, the National President of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, barking but cannot bite, and the Tinubu-led administration is taking you for granted and you say you are NLC and you represent the interest of this country, and if you represents the interest of this country, if really you do, they have succeeded in hiking the pump price from N194 to N537 per litre, now is jerked up to N617 per liter and this depends on the State where the petrol station is.

“And yet you couldn’t tell those whom you claim to represent to stay home for a peaceful protest.

Now, they are taking you and Nigerians for granted and a ride.

“How many Nigerians’ bloodshed do you want to see before you tell the Tinubu-led administration enough is enough?

“I think you should think of resigning from your position as NLC president. Nigerians don’t need you there.”

He further stated that, “The last time Nigeria had a vibrant and dogged Labour Congress was during the administration of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“The Nigerian Labour Congress massively canvassed and protested causing a nationwide shutdown over fuel subsidy removal in 2012, and in that protest even the likes of Prof. Wole Soyinka came out to protest as Nigeria was on total lockdown.

“But what has become of that same Nigeria Labour Congress today? The Congress is now a shadow of itself and it is now portrayed as a toothless bulldog and a child’s play because they will come out to threaten protest and go behind to settle with enemies of the average Nigerian.

“One would expect by now that the Nigeria Labour Congress would have hit the road and organize a massive protest to protect the interest of its common man regards to the subsidy removal and fuel increment but no, rather they choose to remain calm, and till now nothing has been heard from the President Ajaero.

“First it was INEC giving us a falsified result, and then to the petroleum sector increasing their pump price even when it’s not yet time, then to the ₦8,000 and bulletproof car saga, yet we have NLC and TUC who are supposed to be on the side of the common man.

“Of what use is the NLC and TUC anymore? It is better we don’t have a pocket than to have one that is filled with holes.

“You will recall that even during the Endsars protest the NLC were nowhere to be found, during the ASUU strike NLC were nowhere to be found when it was even at the detriment of our children being at home for so many months.

“Indeed the Nigeria ‘Losers’ Congress has failed us.”

The social crusader and human rights activist added that Nigerians cannot continue with the level of suppression under the guise of market forces to determine and dictate pump price of PMS.

“Nigerians wake up from this slumber because NLC doesn’t represent us Nigerians, the NLC doesn’t have your interest in their heart and never helped us.”