FUDMA gets NUC nod to offer new undergraduates, postgraduate courses

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the establishment of full-time mode for 23 new undergraduate and 21 new postgraduate programmes at the Federal University Dutsin-Ma, (FUDMA) Katsina State.

According to Habibu Umar Aminu, the Directorate of Public Relations and Protocol, FUDMA, the newly approved programmes will take effect from the 2023/2024 academic session.

According to Habibu in a statement, the approval for the commencement of the programmes was contained in a letter signed by NUC’s Director of Academic Planning, Dr N.B Saliu on behalf of the Executive Secretary and addressed to the University Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Armayau Hamisu Bichi.

The approval for the commencement of the programmes was sequel to an earlier resource verification visit to the university by NUC panel of experts to the proposed programmes with a view to assessing the human and material resources available for their establishment.

Some of the newly introduced undergraduate programmes includes: B.Sc Mass Communication; LL.B Law; B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering; B.Sc International Relations and Diplomacy; B.URP Urban and Regional Planning: B.Sc Applied Geophysics; B.Tech. Entrepreneurship; B. Tech. Textile Design Technology amongst others.

These new programmes are in addition to over 80 different programmes already being offered at the university at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.