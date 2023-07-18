Fubara to new GOC 6 Div: Steer clear of Rivers politics or leave with sickness

Gov. Fubara

Feels embarrassed civilians brandish AK47s around a military camp in Rivers

Assured on sustain material, cash support to the Army

Army pledges support for Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Siminialayi Fubara on Tuesday cautioned new General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Maj Gen Jamil Abdussalam, to steer clear of Rivers state politics or he would end badly if he fails to heed the advise.

Fubara cautioned the GOC at the Government House Port Harcourt when Abdussalam visited to pledge the 6 Division’s support for the new Rivers administration and seek sustained support from the state in mutual trust for enhanced security.

Fubara warned the visitor, “Don’t indulge in politics. Your predecessors who indulged in politics here ended up badly. If you don’t listen and you engage, when we (Rivers people) finish our prayers, you will go with sickness.

“At this particular time, what is most critical is security. I know one of your roles is to complement Police efforts on internal security, especially when it concerns criminal activities. The army has the capacity to combat this area of security.”

The governor alleged before the GOC on how some civilians move freely with arms in a locality of the state where the military maintains a camp, asserting that the development raises a red flag on the role of the army in the security of the state.

Fubara explained, “I feel very embarrassed that there is a camp somewhere in Degeme (Local Government Area). It’s a military base and civilians parade arms around there. Is it that our laws now allow individuals to brandish AK47s, that people can display these arms before military personnel and you don’t do anything about it?

“It is an insult to the state, to the federal government of Nigeria. I don’t know where it is coming from, maybe you people allow it for a reason, but you look into it. Also, see what to do about the situation in the Elele axis. You also have a base there and we are always having challenges from people outside the state coming from that axis to cause problems.”

Promising not to deviate from his predecessor’s support for the army, Fubara assured the GOC of providing “the material support that you desire. Also cash support for your field officers. We will continue with those items.

“Our N195. 3Bn Ring Road Project cutting across six LGAs is a major one and there is every likelihood we will have security issues on that project. There are people who don’t want things done properly, who dislike development. They may want to come up with one distraction or the other. See what you can do.”

Earlier the 6 Div GOC, Maj Gen Abdussalam had told the host he was aware, “Rivers government has been supporting us on the provision of fuel for our operations, provision of ration cash allowance for our personnel deployed and so many other assistance that cannot be quantified.

“I solicit more support for our troops in the field and congratulate you on the giant stride made in such a short time with the flag off of the Port Harcourt Ring Road project. We know even at the federal government level, this project is gigantic.

“We are happy to associate with this development. Already, the contractor assigned to this project, Julius Berger has approached us to provide additional security because of this additional task ahead and we are willing to support them because this a project that will have an impact on the country as a whole.”