Fubara to address shortage of Police vehicles in Rivers

Gov Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

GOVERNOR Siminalayi Fubara on Thursday hinted on providing more vehicles soon to assist the Police in fighting crime in Rivers state.

Fubara who disclosed this to the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Zone 16, Ben Okolo, who visited Government House Port Harcourt, said the gesture was in response to complaints of shortage of vehicles by the Rivers State Police Command.

The governor told AIG Okolo that, “The Operations Officer, Nengi, along with the Commissioner of Police in the state have indicated they have shortage of vehicles and we will are working on it to ease your mobility to fight crime.

“Ours is one of the states in this federation with the most wonderful relationship with security agencies. We work with them, support them. Although a few of them have not been very friendly but that has not a problem.

“Our duty is to make sure we protect the lives and property of our citizens and because of that even when they (security agencies) are not friendly, we still try to reach out to ensure our people are protected.

Development in this state cannot be achieved without security of lives and property”

AIG Okolo in his message to his host, told Fubara, “We as primary, critical stakeholders in the security industry and lead agency in the entire security assure our commitment to partner and synergise with your government to ensure that the mandate the constitution has given you is fulfilled as Chief Security of the State.”