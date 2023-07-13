Fubara donates N20m to widow of slain policeman

Gov. Fubara

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNOR Siminialayi Fubara has presented N20 million cash to widow of Inspector Collins David, who died in active duty under Ahoada Division of the Rivers State Police Command.

The governor, represented by Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo, presented the cheque to Mrs. Chriatiana David at the state Command Headquarters, yesterday, in Port Harcourt.

He said: “This token of support is in continuation of the traditions of Rivers government security architecture, to partner the police, other security agencies in the fight against crime and to let you know government will always stand with you. Money cannot replace a life but it is a way of showing support to the men and officers who serve in Rivers.

“Whenever we hear that your gallant officers either sustain life-threatening injury or lose their lives in the service to the state, the Government of Rivers, as a point of duty and commitment, comes to commiserate affected officers or their families and render any possible support to ensure our officers understand we value their services.”

To the widow, Fubara consoled: “Your husband did not die in vain, he died for a worthy course. If anyone dies for a good course, God watches over his own.”

On his part, the state Commissioner of Police, Nwonyi Emeka, said: “This is a price we all pay to getting where we are. We will ensure no stone is left unturned to avenge the death and the likes of those terrorising the streets are brought to justice. Their end is near.“