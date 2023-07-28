From Teacher to Forex Titan: The inspirational journey of Ejiro ‘Dchessking’ Segbuyota

From a humble beginning as an economics teacher, Ejiro Segbuyota, widely known as Dchessking, has emerged as one of Africa’s leading forex traders.

The journey was not an easy one; his early life was marked by struggles and determination that forged his success today.

In his younger years, Dchessking ventured into the world of digital marketing and branding, establishing Frinchat, originally intended as a software company.

However, in 2018, his interest was piqued by forex trading. Though his initial attempts were fraught with failures, Dchessking’s relentless self-study and research finally bore fruit, creating a unique edge in the competitive trading landscape.

But Dchessking did not just stop at becoming a successful trader. He went a step further, pioneering his own innovative trading theory and concept named “The Buy and Sell Power”.

This revolutionary approach tracks imbalances in the financial market before they occur, further highlighting his intellectual prowess and innovative capacity.

Adding another feather to his cap, Dchessking is the founder of Zedapex Academy. With this institution, he aims to simplify and democratize trading education, continuing his impactful journey in the world of forex trading.