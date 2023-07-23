From begging to business owner: Mariam Gambo’s story

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

It is a known fact that many Nigerians especially those living with one form of disability or the other are finding things difficult with the present economic realities in the country.

In fact, some able bodied persons find it extremely difficult to make the ends meet. The harsh economic situation has driven too many people including the less privileged to embark on menial jobs including street begging. The consequence of this is the social malaise such as armed robbery, kidnapping, terrorism among others.

Although, Nigeria is not the only country faced with economic problems, some other African countries are battling with numerous developmental challenges, especially human capital development, which is the backbone of any meaningful national development.

These challenges range from abject poverty to diseases, hunger, starvation, socio-economic imbalance, among others. In the face of this grim reality, and in the race for self actualization, individuals and nations are in the race for socio-economic liberation through various means and measures. While countries churn out policies and programmes aimed at addressing these developmental challenges citizens, on the other hand, strive to benefit from such policies and programmes.

Some have contended that in Nigeria, social inequality is a major problem that should be tackled headlong because of its attendant effect on the socio-economic development. In a country of class differentiation, the not too privileged people suffer from alienation and most often are denied the benefit of programmes that are aimed at economic empowerment for human capital development. Incidentally, those living with deformity will always be the victims of the insensitivity of the highly placed personalities as they are hardly reckoned with when programmes of poverty alleviation and human capital development are conceptualized or formulated.

However, the introduction of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) by the former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has brought some relief and succor to these downtrodden Nigerians. The NSIP was formulated and subsequently launched with the aim to address immediate and long-term socioeconomic imbalances and inequalities, alleviate poverty and to stimulate accelerated economic growth.

Established in 2016, the National Social Investment Programme, which is domiciled with the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has continued to serve as the most readily available and accessible social safety net for millions of Nigerians who benefited and still continue to benefit directly and indirectly from the different clusters of the programme such as the N-Power. Despite the cynicisms in some quarters on the implementation of the social net, the N-Power has impacted positively on the lives of many Nigerians, especially the youths who direly needed a push to actualize their dreams and unleash their potential for a more meaningful and productive socioeconomic life.

The N-Power programme is designed to provide Nigeria’s teeming youths with learning opportunities and job experience, as well as provide income for startups for economic transformation initiatives with a view to harnessing their potential for a more meaningful and transformative life in order to contribute to national development. Interestingly, the N-Power is conceptualized to include all manners of Nigerians including the most vulnerable which imply that it is an all-inclusive programme, while being non-discriminatory in nature and operations.

Amongst the vulnerable Nigerians who benefitted from the N-Power programme is Maryam Gambo, a crippled female, who hails from Nasarawa State in the North-Central region of the country. Maryam could not hold her excitement as she shares her joy of liberation from begging in an exclusive interview featured on the NSIP’s official YouTube page, BETTER LIFE NG. The jubilant Maryam said that her participation in the N-Power programme has reset her life and makes living more meaningful for her and others.

As one of the millions of N-Power beneficiaries, Martam, who recounted he journey so far, said that the programme brought her to Abuja for a capacity building training. According to her, “I was at Merit House where we were taught how to become mobile money agents,” she stated. And further explained that; “this mobile money agency consists of so many things such as sending money, depositing money and printing recharge cards for sale, among others.”

In the euphoria of her excitement for emancipation, Maryam displayed empowerment items given to her, stating that “I was given the following items: umbrella, table and POS machine, as well as, T-Shirt and instruction manual to further build my capacity. I will be going back home a happy person because many others are looking for this type of opportunity but didn’t get it.”

The excited Maryam in her gratitude said, “I thank God that I have the opportunity and I pray that others like me will also have the opportunity”. She further stated that “as soon as I get home, I will secure a place to start my business to better my life and that of those around me. This is a business that can be undertaken even if you don’t have legs since you can use your hands. This is a business that can make someone self-reliant and no need to engage in street begging.”

To further express her happiness at the emancipation from begging, Maryam challenged fellow vulnerable persons who are disabled against dehumanizing trades like begging and to come out and learn different trades and businesses that are available under the N-Power programme so as to compete with others and liberate them from stigmatization, thereby going off the streets and abandon begging.

Maryam’s situation is a testimony that a well thought-out social investment programme that is all inclusive can serve as a launching pad for the eradication of street begging which has become a major social crisis of monumental proportion that defies all known solutions and constitutes a huge embarrassment to the government and to the citizenry as a whole.

Indeed, the story and experience of Maryam depict the very essence of the NSIP, where the poor and the vulnerable are lifted from grass to grace. Imagine the absence of N-Power intervention in the life of Gambo. Indeed, the absence of such intervention would have eluded her of the opportunity for self actualization by denying her the opportunity to compete favorably with other able-bodied persons. The N-Power through Maryiam Gambo, a crippled, has reinforced the saying that there is ability in disability.

Maryiam Gambo, now a business owner, is one among the over one million Nigerians who are directly benefitting from the Federal Government’s N-Power programme and contributing to the socioeconomic development and growth of the nation.

Commenting on the inclusive nature of the N-Power programme, especially vulnerable persons such as the disabled, a public affairs analyst and social commentator, Muhammadu Sa’idu, said if previous social investment intervention programmes were anchored in the same proportion with that of the N-Power, begging would have since become a thing of the past in the country, adding that “due to the discriminatory nature of previous poverty eradication programmes against the disabled, that is why street begging persisted and remained unresolved”.

He noted that “however, if the tempo of inclusiveness of the NSIP programme is sustained, it would be the magic wand that we have long been waiting and searching for to end the menace of street begging.”

From the foregoing, it is clear that a well articulated and faithfully implemented national social investment programme focusing on eligible, qualified vast majority would stimulate economic growth for both the citizenry and the nation at large, thereby bringing about the necessary accelerated national development.