Fresh violence kills 4 in India

India’s top court on Monday sought an updated status report from the local government of the northeastern state of Manipur as fresh violence killed four people and injured five others.

According to officials, three people were shot dead, and one person was beheaded on Sunday while five people were also injured in the firing and were removed to hospital.

Three Meitei villagers in Bishnupur district were killed in an unprovoked attack by Kuki groups from the adjoining Churachandpur, and a Kuki villager was beheaded when the Kuki tribal villages of Langza and Chinglangmei in Churachandpur were attacked in retaliation, an official said.

The violence erupted despite the massive presence of paramilitary force personnel in the strife-torn state to maintain law and order.

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the local government of Manipur to update the position regarding rehabilitation camps, recovery of arms and the security situation in the state.

Security situation in the state has been intense since May 3 when ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted, leaving over 100 people dead and 60,000 others displaced.

So far efforts made by the federal government to restore peace in Manipur have not yielded desired results.