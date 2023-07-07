France bans march for black man killed in police custody in 2016

Protesters walk past a burnt out trash bin during clashes with police in Marseille, southern France on July 1, 2023, after a fourth consecutive night of rioting in France over the killing of a teenager by police. – French police arrested 1311 people nationwide during a fourth consecutive night of rioting over the killing of a teenager by police, the interior ministry said on July 1, 2023. France had deployed 45,000 officers overnight backed by light armoured vehicles and crack police units to quell the violence over the death of 17-year-old Nahel, killed during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb on July 27, 2023. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP)

A French administrative court ruled against organisers of a march organised by the Adama Traore foundation who had sought to challenge a ban on their rally planned for Saturday.

Traore, who was black, died in police custody in 2016 sparking several nights of rioting that played out similarly to the disorder that followed the police killing of Nahel M on June 27.

“The judges found that, although the violence has decreased in recent days, its extremely recent nature does not allow us to presume that any risk of disturbing public order has disappeared,” the court said in a statement Friday.

The most senior public official in the department had said proceeding with the event, after nights of nationwide rioting following the police shooting of 17-year-old Nahel M., could cause “serious disruption to public order” from “disruptive elements”.

But Arie Alimi, a lawyer for the committee, told judges on Friday afternoon that the event was “a family-friendly march with children in a countryside setting”.

A different march for another young man killed in a police chase in June had gone off peacefully on Wednesday in the same department, his colleague Lionel Crusoe said.

Unrelated campaign groups, such as banned environmentalists Uprisings of the Earth (SLT), had also called for people to to participate.

The march organisers and participants call for the officers involved to be charged, as well as condemning police violence more broadly.

So far always peaceful, the demonstrations end with a rap concert in a local park.

Many trade unions, political parties and associations had called on supporters to join the march this year following the violence over the death of Nahel M.

But a group of 200 local elected officials had called on the prefecture to block the event.