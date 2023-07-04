Four migrants including baby drown in Texas river

Authorities in Texas said they recovered four bodies, including an infant girl, from a river along the United States-Mexico border over just 48 hours.

A spokesperson of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lt. Chris Olivarez said two of the bodies were pulled from the Rio Grande on Saturday, one on Sunday and another on Monday.

“The identities of the deceased remain unknown since none possessed identifying documents,” Olivarez tweeted Monday.

On Saturday, authorities responding to a request from U.S. Border Patrol “regarding a possible infant drowning” found four people floating in the river, including an unresponsive woman and baby girl, Olivarez said.

Lifesaving measures were performed but both were later pronounced dead at Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The two others pulled from the river survived and were turned over to US Border Patrol, the spokesman said, CBS said.

Authorities also recovered the body of an unidentified male from the river on Sunday and then the body of an unidentified female on Monday, Olivarez added.

Crossing the river, which spans nearly 2,000 miles and divides Texas and Mexico, is a common but dangerous route for migrants attempting to make it unlawfully north of the border.

According to CBS, last September, nine migrants trying to enter the US were found dead in the Rio Grande.

Also on Monday, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers found two young children from Guatemala left abandoned at the edge of the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass, Olivarez said.

The children, ages 8 and 11, told troopers a woman left them at the edge of the river on the Mexican side and told them to cross it.